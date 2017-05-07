State at Large

Woman Maoist cadre with bounty of Rs 1L surrenders in Rayagada

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
woman Maoist

Rayagada: A woman Maoist, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before Rayagada police on Saturday. She has been identified as Drimbili Jakesika alias Manjula (22) of Gortha village under Muniguda police limits.

Rayagada SP K Siva Subramani said Manjula surrendered voluntarily before the police. She was an active member of the rebel outfit for four years.

Manjula joined the Maoists’ Niyamgiri Dalam outfit four years back and was later inducted into the committee which was operating in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

Manjula was involved in the attack on a police team while the cops were conducting an anti-Naxal operation near Jarapa village, said the SP.

When there was an exchange of fire near Kotlang village and a woman Maoist cadre Sangita died, Manjula was part of the Ultras. She was also involved in the killing of Manu Sikoka of Phakeri village in 2011 and abduction and subsequent killing of two civilians of Kalahandi district.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
3.7K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.2K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
3.0K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.8K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
new ministers new ministers
1.9K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top