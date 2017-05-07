Woman Maoist cadre with bounty of Rs 1L surrenders in Rayagada

Rayagada: A woman Maoist, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before Rayagada police on Saturday. She has been identified as Drimbili Jakesika alias Manjula (22) of Gortha village under Muniguda police limits.

Rayagada SP K Siva Subramani said Manjula surrendered voluntarily before the police. She was an active member of the rebel outfit for four years.

Manjula joined the Maoists’ Niyamgiri Dalam outfit four years back and was later inducted into the committee which was operating in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

Manjula was involved in the attack on a police team while the cops were conducting an anti-Naxal operation near Jarapa village, said the SP.

When there was an exchange of fire near Kotlang village and a woman Maoist cadre Sangita died, Manjula was part of the Ultras. She was also involved in the killing of Manu Sikoka of Phakeri village in 2011 and abduction and subsequent killing of two civilians of Kalahandi district.