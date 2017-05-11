Woman killed, two injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K

Srinagar: A 35-year-old woman was on Thursday killed in mortar shelling by Pakistani troops in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Two other persons, including the husband of the victim, were injured in the firing.

“The Pakistani Army fired from small arms and automatic weapons from 10.40pm on Wednesday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Nowshera belt of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesman said.

There have been six ceasefire violations in April Month.

The latest incident of ceasefire violation comes after the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan’s Border Action Team on May 1.