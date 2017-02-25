Crime

Woman killed infront of her house

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Woman killed infront of her house

Jharsugada: In an incident, a 58-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her house on Friday evening, in the district here.

As per reports, a youth who has criminal records and neighbour of the deceased opened fire at the woman while she was standing in front of her house at Choukipada area in the district.

The woman identified as K Kartikiyan succumbed on the spot. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

However, the reason behind the attack was not known.

As per police, preliminary investigation suggests that property related dispute might have been the reason behind the incident.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
14.6K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.2K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.4K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
skeleton skeleton
3.8K
Latest News Update

Man lived with Sister’s Skeleton for 6 months found dead
To Top