Woman killed infront of her house

Jharsugada: In an incident, a 58-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her house on Friday evening, in the district here.

As per reports, a youth who has criminal records and neighbour of the deceased opened fire at the woman while she was standing in front of her house at Choukipada area in the district.

The woman identified as K Kartikiyan succumbed on the spot. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

However, the reason behind the attack was not known.

As per police, preliminary investigation suggests that property related dispute might have been the reason behind the incident.