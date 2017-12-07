Latest News Update

Woman killed husband, kept body in septic tank for 13 years

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mumbai: A woman, who was arrested for running a brothel, confessed to killing three people, including her husband.

The woman allegedly killed her husband and dumped his body in the septic tank of her house 13 years ago in Gandhipada, Maharashtra, according to the source.

During the interrogation, Farida Bharti (43) confessed to killing her husband, Sahdev, 30. She told the cops that she had killed him 13 years ago and had buried his body in the septic tank under the bathroom.

Farida further revealed that she killed Sahdev by hitting him on the head while he was asleep. However, the reason behind the murder is not clear yet and the investigations are on.

Notably, the cops conducted the raid on Monday, after receiving information that Farida was running a brothel at her home in Gandhipada and rescued four women and arrested Farida and a customer.

