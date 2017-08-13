Woman killed in gas cylinder blast in Anandpur

Anandpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a newly married woman have been killed and 3 rooms of a house gutted when a LPG gas cylinder exploded at Kantipala village under Anandpur police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Kanakalata Barik, daughter-in-law of Rumal Barik burnt alive in the fire mishap.

According to police, it has been known from locals that relationship between the couple was not going well due to some kind of family feud and suspiciously Kanakalata was killed in the mishap that occurred hours after she arrived from her Parental house on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Anandpur IIC Surdarshan Panda has started an investigation in to incident.