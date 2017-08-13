PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
State at Large

Woman killed in gas cylinder blast in Anandpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gas cylinder

Anandpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a newly married woman have been killed and 3 rooms of a house gutted when a LPG gas cylinder exploded at Kantipala village under Anandpur police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Kanakalata Barik, daughter-in-law of Rumal Barik burnt alive in the fire mishap.

According to police, it has been known from locals that relationship between the couple was not going well due to some kind of family feud and suspiciously Kanakalata was killed in the mishap that occurred hours after she arrived from her Parental house on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Anandpur IIC Surdarshan Panda has started an investigation in to incident.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
992
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
984
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
937
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
To Top