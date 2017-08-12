PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army in Poonch

Jammu: A 40-year-old woman was killed in firing by the Pakistani army at border villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

On August 8, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, killing Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra (21).

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.

