Woman jumps off Kuakhai bridge, rescued alive

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A 55-year-old woman who jumped off the bridge into the Kuakhai River was rescued by the Fire Service personnel after two hours of ordeal from near Tankapani Road at around 2.30 pm today.

The woman was identified as Sumitra Das of Behera Sahi in Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar. Sources said she has been admitted to the Capital Hospital here in a critical condition.

According to reports, the woman jumped into the river after parking her scooty on the Khuakhai bridge near Hanspal at around 12.30 pm today. Fire Service personnel and police immediately carried out a rescue operation and rescued her alive.

