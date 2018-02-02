Latest News Update

Woman jumps in front of train with 3 daughters, 2 dead

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
train

Jaunpur (UP): A woman and her daughter were killed when she jumped with her three children in front of a train at Krishna Nagar railway station, police said today.

The two other daughters were critically injured, they said.

The incident took place yesterday in Badlapur area when Gita Devi (38) jumped in front of a train with her daughters, Khushi (14) and Khushbu (5) and Kusum (3), they said.

Gita and Khushi died on the spot.

The incident was believed to be fallout of some family dispute, they said.

The police said it was probing the matter.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
941
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
932
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
876
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top