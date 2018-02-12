State at Large

Woman, infant daughter charred to death in Keonjhar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fire mishap

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman and her one-month-old daughter were charred to death after coming in contact with flames of a kerosene lamp in Keonjhar district.

The fire mishap took place in their house at Sanamasinabila village under Ghatagaon police limits when the woman identified as Kuntilata Naik was refilling the lamp on Sunday night.

Kuntilata and the infant came in contact with the flames of the lamp after it fell off the wall accidentally. Both were to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition where they succumbed to their burn injuries while they were undergoing treatment, a relative said.

Mother of Kuntilata, who was also injured in the mishap, is undergoing treatment and her health condition is stated to be critical.

