Woman hurls eggs at Odisha CM in Balasore

Balasore: A woman hurled eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while the latter was inaugurating a festival at Talsari beach festival under Bhograi block in Balasore district.

Police personnel in charge of the security of the CM swung into action and captured the woman, who was later identified as a BJP activist’s wife.

According to reports, the Woman threw two eggs back to back while Patnaik was addressing the gathering, however, the CM was escorted away unhurt.

The woman has been taken to the nearest police station and is being interrogated.

The accused woman resorted to egg-hurling as a mark of protest against the arrest of her husband ahead of CM’s visit to the district.