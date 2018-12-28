Woman hacked to death by husband in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Jagannath Prasad village under Gania police limits in Nayagarh district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sobhabali Sahoo (35), wife of accused Suryamanai Sahoo, the police said.

According to sources, the couple entered into an argument over some issue this morning. The situation took an ugly turn when Suryamanai, in a fit of rage, attacked Sobhabali with an axe. She died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a local hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources in police said.