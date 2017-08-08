Woman hacked to death over sorcery

Baripada: In a bizarre incident, a person allegedly hacked his aunt to death on suspicion of the latter practising sorcery at Thakurasahi village under the Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district late on Sunday night. The accused later surrendered before police.

According to reports, Manu Murmu of the village had died ten days ago. Murmu’s nephew Shiva suspected that he died due to witchcraft by the deceased’s wife Gumi.

On Sunday night, Shiva hacked Gumi with a billhook leading to her instant death. He then dumped the body at the bank of a nearby river before surrendering at the local police station. The body was recovered by the police.