Woman gives birth to girl in train at Jaleswar station

Balasore: A woman delivered a baby girl at Jaleswar railway station in Balasore district after the train she was travelling remained halted at the station following protests by tribals on Monday.

The woman reportedly gave birth to a baby girl in Secunderabad-Guwahati Express. She hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was travelling to Guwahati.

According to sources, the train remained halted at Jaleswar station for more than 12 hours due to the protest.

Reportedly, the tribals in West Bengal are spearheading the protest demanding implementation of Ol Chiki scripts in schools and colleges.

The adivasi organisations were protesting on the railway tracks at Nekurseni in West Bengal, disrupting the train operations on the route.