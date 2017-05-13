Headlines

Woman gang-raped, murdered in Rohtak

Pragativadi News Service
Sonipat:  A 23-year-old woman has been gang-raped and mercilessly murdered, with her head smashed with a brick, barely 70 kilometres from the national capital.

The woman, who was a divorcee, was allegedly kidnapped from Sonipat on May 9 and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.

A police official said the woman was first raped and the suspects then hit her with a brick and smashed her face against a stone, adding that the victim sustained grievous head injuries.

The two men accused of killing the woman – Sumit and Vikas – have been arrested, the police officer said, adding Sumit was an acquaintance of the woman.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim’s face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passerby in the urban estate area of Rohtak on May 11, they said.

The victim’s parents had filed a missing complaint with Sonipat police.

