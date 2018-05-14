Headlines

Woman gang raped in husband’s absence at home, 2 held

Rourkela: Sexual assault against women continues in the state as a married woman was allegedly gang raped in her own house at Sector-7 area in Rourkela late last night.

According to reports, some miscreants barged into the victim’s house and raped her in turns when she was all alone in the house. The woman has been admitted to the local hospital in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested two persons in this connection.

Sources said there were at least four persons involved in the heinous crime.

The woman is unable to speak out anything about the incident as her condition is still critical. Her husband has returned and is reportedly with her at the hospital.

