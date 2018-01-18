Latest News Update

Woman gang-raped at her house in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Pragativadi News Service
Fatehabad: A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped in Fatehabad’s Bhuthan village in Haryana.

As per the complaint of the victim, the two accused barged into her house and raped her yesterday while she was alone.

Fatehabad Women Police Station SHO, Bimla Devi said that a complaint has been filed against two people and they have formed a special team to nab the perpetrators.

“She filed a complaint against two men of rape. We have sent her for medical examination and case has been registered under the various section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” she said.

A case has been registered in the matter and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

