Woman gang-raped in Ganjam: Court challan issued against four

Ganjam: Continuous increase of crime against women has been trending with one after other case in various areas of the state. In another incident, a woman was gang raped by four men at Malada village under Ganjam police limits in the district.

According to the information, the incident took place on the New Year’s Eve when the victim was alone at her home as her mother and brother had gone to another village for some work. Six men of the same village barged into her house at night. While four of them raped her for two consecutive days, the other two helped them.

The victim told her mother and brother about the incident when they returned following which an FIR was lodged by them at the local police station and all of the accused were detained by police following further investigation.

The victim was medically examined for further investigation into the matter. Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Associate Professor Sudipa Das has said that after examination, there were evidences of their assault on her. She also said that she is not only mentally but also psychologically and morally scared.

The accused are arrested under Section 450, 376, 376(B), 506, 354(A) of IPC. As per police sources, all the accused has issued court challan. The names of the accused include, R Trilochan, D Kuleya, R Chittaranjan and R Keshab.