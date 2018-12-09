Woman found hanging in city, husband detained

Bhubaneswar: The body of a married woman was found hanging yesterday at Bhimtangi Phase-I in the city. The deceased has been identified as Nichuna Pradhan (21).

According to sources, Nichuna was the second wife of Sarbeswar Pradhan (42). She had indulged in a fight with her husband and the children to his first wife.

Following this, Sarbeswar left the house in the evening. But on his return, he found Nichuna hanging after breaking open the door. Later, police seized the body and sent it for post postmortem.

Meanwhile, Nichuna’s parents filed a complaint against Sarbeswar, following which police detained the latter for interrogation.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.