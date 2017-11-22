PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Woman forced to remove burqa at Yogi Adityanath’s rally

Pragativadi News Service
Yogi Adityanath's rally

Ballia: The district administration here has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident of a woman being forced to take off her burqa in public at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally, officials said today.

A video showing the woman being made to take off her black burqa minutes before the chief minister makes an appearance at the rally yesterday has gone viral.

“The city magistrate has been asked to conduct an inquiry into it and action will be taken against those found guilty,” District Magistrate Surendra Vikram said.

The chief minister was here yesterday to address an election meeting ahead of the local body elections.

The woman, who identified herself as Saira, later said the women constables on duty asked her to remove the black burqa, the outer robe worn by women in some Islamic traditions, which she did.

She said she was a BJP worker and had come to the rally from her village wearing her “traditional dress”.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the video footage has been received and a departmental inquiry ordered in this connection.

