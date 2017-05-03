Crime

Woman who duped ICICI bank of Rs 1.24 cr arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
woman who duped bank arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Odisha has arrested a woman who had duped ICICI bank of Rs 1.24 crores. Crime Branch special DG Bijay Kumar Sharma today informed this in a Tweet.

ICICI bank had filed an FIR that the woman, named Swati Rekha had furnished false documents following which the bank had sanctioned her a loan of Rs 1.24 crores. However, she was a fraud and had duped the bank, the FIR had stated.

Crime Branch was investigating into the case and today the EOW was successful in arresting the woman, tweeted BK Sharma.

 

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.6K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.9K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.2K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.7K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
rechecking rechecking
2.4K
Headlines

Online application for Matric answer sheet rechecking from May 1
To Top