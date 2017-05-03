Woman who duped ICICI bank of Rs 1.24 cr arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Odisha has arrested a woman who had duped ICICI bank of Rs 1.24 crores. Crime Branch special DG Bijay Kumar Sharma today informed this in a Tweet.

ICICI bank had filed an FIR that the woman, named Swati Rekha had furnished false documents following which the bank had sanctioned her a loan of Rs 1.24 crores. However, she was a fraud and had duped the bank, the FIR had stated.

Crime Branch was investigating into the case and today the EOW was successful in arresting the woman, tweeted BK Sharma.

FIR filed by ICICI bank alleged that the accused had cheated the bank of Rs 1.24 crores which was taken as a loan by using forged documents — Bijay Kumar Sharma (@BijayKumarShar7) May 3, 2017