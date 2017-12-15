Woman delivers baby near hospital canteen in Koraput

Koraput: In yet another case of medical negligence in the state, an expectant mother delivered a baby near the canteen of Koraput district headquarters hospital today after the medical staff denied her checkup following labour pain.

According to reports, a pregnant woman, identified as Dimai Muduli (32) of Janiguda village under Koraput Tehsil in the district had come to the hospital this morning to meet her ailing husband who was undergoing treatment.

In the meantime, she experienced labour pain and requested the staff nurse for a checkup. However, she was asked to show her Mamata Yojana beneficiary card and other documents for the checkup.

As the woman failed to produce the beneficiary card, the hospital staff ignored her plea. Later, she delivered a baby near the canteen of the hospital.