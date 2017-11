Balasore: A 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter committed suicide by jumping before a running goods train at the Soro railway station in Baleswar district on Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as Urmila Pandey, wife of Dinesh Pandey, a resident of CDA Cuttack.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have started investigation into the matter.