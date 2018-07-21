Woman commits suicide after killing son over suspected family dispute

Paradip: A mentally-challenged woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her son over suspected family dispute at Sunthala village under Nuagaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday.

The incident came to light after some neighbors of the deceased informed the matter to police that the family members cremated the woman without informing the incident to the police.

According to sources, the woman often quarreled with the family members over petty issues. Last night, the feud took an ugly turn and the deceased committed suicide after killing her five-year-old son.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.