Woman chops off genitals of a ‘Swami’ of Kerala ashram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old girl on Friday chopped off the genital of a 54-year-old Swami, a self-styled godman, after allegedly being subjected to sexual harassment for the past five years.
The accused identified as Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari swami as he is also known as, is a member of the Panmana Ashram in Kollam.
Police said that the man was sexually abusing the girl ever since she was a Class X student.
According to the police, the incident happened on Friday night when Hari tried to rape the girl at her residence.
The accused claimed to be a saint associated with Chattambi Swami Ashram at Panmana in Kollam district. But the ashram authorities have dismissed any association with him.
“He was a brahmachari at the ashram 15 years ago. Later he quit. But it is learned that he was using ashram for his fame,” as per sources.
The Kerala Police has registered a case against the Swami, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.