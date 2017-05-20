Latest News Update

Woman chops off genitals of a ‘Swami’ of Kerala ashram

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old girl on Friday chopped off the genital of a 54-year-old Swami, a self-styled godman, after allegedly being subjected to sexual harassment for the past five years.

The accused identified as Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari swami as he is also known as, is a member of the Panmana Ashram in Kollam.

Police said that the man was sexually abusing the girl ever since she was a Class X student.

According to the police, the incident happened on Friday night when Hari tried to rape the girl at her residence.

The accused claimed to be a saint associated with Chattambi Swami Ashram at Panmana in Kollam district. But the ashram authorities have dismissed any association with him.

“He was a brahmachari at the ashram 15 years ago. Later he quit. But it is learned that he was using ashram for his fame,” as per sources.

The Kerala Police has registered a case against the Swami, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

