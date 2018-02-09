Woman catches cheating fiancé through Facebook

Bhubaneswar: A woman software engineer who hails from Soro in Balasore district had met a man on a matrimonial site and subsequently they were engaged. Suspecting her fiance’s intentions, the prospective bride opened a fake Facebook account with the name of a fictitious woman and befriended her fiancé.

The man attempted to get intimate with her through chats and messages. She asked her fiancé who is working as a banker to meet her at Sikharchandi under Infocity police limits.

Unaware that the woman whom he was flirting was his fiancé went to meet his Facebook friend at Sikharchandi and soon the entire development snowballed into a huge controversy with the city cops reaching the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

“The cops went to the spot for avoiding any untoward incident. However, the woman’s family decided to take up the matter with the man’s family with the help of their elders,” Infocity police station Inspector-in-Charge Banita Moharana said.