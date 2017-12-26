Crime

Woman beats husband to death in Sundergarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
killed

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband and critically injured her two-year-old son by attacking with a crowbar over family feud in Sana Indupur village under Koira Police Station area in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dasia Dehuri.

According to reports, a dispute cropped up between Dasia and his wife Gouri Dehuri early this morning over a family issue. Later, the quarrel turned ugly and erupted a fight between the couple.

Gouri losy his cool and attacked her husband and son with a crowbar leading to death of Dasia on the spot.

Police reached the spot and rushed the two-year-old to Koira CHC in critical condition and detained the accused woman.

The accused woman is suspected to be mentally sick, said police after conducting preliminary investigation.

