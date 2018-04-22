Woman beaten to death by husband over dowry in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband for dowry in Mahuldiha village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gumuri Mukherjee.

Following the incident, victim’s family members lodged a complaint against her husband Biswajit Mukherjee at Kaptipada police station and alleged that their daughter was murdered by her husband for not fulfilling his demand for dowry.

As per the complaint, the couple had a quarrel over some issue on Saturday evening. Later in the night when Gumuri was asleep, her accused husband attacked her with an iron rod following which she sustained critical injuries on her head. She was then rushed to Kaptipada hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

It may be noted that Gumuri had married Biswajit in 2016 and since then she was tortured over dowry-related issues, the family members alleged.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The accused has been detained for interrogation.