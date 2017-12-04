Woman bank employee injured in accidental firing, security guard held

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: Woman employee of a nationalized bank sustained bullet injury after gun of the security guard of the branch went off ‘accidentally’ today.

The accident took place at Bank of India’s Gandamunda branch here on Monday.

The injured bank employee has been identified as Aditi Singh, the IT officer of the bank.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested the security guard, Karunakar Sahu, launching a probe into the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place at the bank branch while Sethi was opening the cap of his service gun, which had bullets on it. Accidentally, bullet came out of it and hit the IT officer of the bank Aditi Singh on her leg.

Meanwhile, Aditi Singh has been admitted to a private-run-hospital in the city for treatment.

