Woman arrested for hurling eggs at CM gets bail

Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: Rajeswari Kamia who was arrested for hurling eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 31 during a public meeting at Talsari in the district, was granted bail on Thursday.

The Jaleswar Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court accepted the bail plea of Kamila against two sureties of Rs 10,000 each and a bank deposit of Rs 5,000. Besides, the court has directed Kamila not to repeat the act. Earlier, the court had sent Kamila to judicial custody till February 8.

Presently, she is undergoing treatment at the SCB hospital in Cuttack after she fell sick while being lodged in Jaleswar jail. The Talasari Marine police had registered a case suo moto against the woman.

On the other hand, Rajeswari’s husband, who was arrested before the Chief Minister’s visit, had been granted bail by a court on Wednesday.

