Woman among two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Raipur: At least two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Several other ultras were injured in the encounter and the toll may rise. Firearms were also seized from the spot, a senior police official said.

The gunfight comes a day after eight Naxals, including six women, were killed in an encounter in Sukma’s adjoining district Bijapur. The fresh gun-battle took place in the forest near Metagudam village in Burkapal area of Sukma district this morning, Deputy Inspector General of Police said.

“So far, the bodies of two Naxals, including a woman, have been recovered along with 11 weapons. A search operation following the encounter was still going on,” police said.

Separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were carrying out combing operations in Sukma, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, for the last couple of days, police said.