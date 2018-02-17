Woman alleges sexual assault by security guard at Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: A woman has brought sexual assault charges against a security guard at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and lodged a police complaint.

According to reports, the complainant, a resident of Bhusanda village, had reportedly visited the hospital for her father’s treatment on Friday and asked a security guard at the hospital to escort her to the doctor’s chamber.

However, while the woman accompanied him with her ill father the security guard inappropriately touched her and tried to make sexual advances.

“The security guard told he would escort me to the doctor. When I accompanied him with my father to the doctor’s chamber, he inappropriately touched me and tried to make sexual advances,” said the victim.

Besides, the woman stated that when she approached the hospital authorities, they allegedly gave her Rs 600 to remain silent.

However, director of the hospital Dr Manoranjan Das refuted the allegations brought in by the woman and said he had given her the money on Friday night after she requested for monetary help.

“I have already ordered dismissal of the security guard,” said Das.