Woman abducted, gang-raped in Kendrapara; 4 held

Kendrapara: An widow was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped in Marshaghai area of Kendrapara district in the wee hours on Sunday.

As per the victim’s complaint, six persons barged into her rented house at Badapal Bazaar at around 2 am and kidnapped her. The miscreants took her to a secluded place in Ramnagar area. They also took the victim’s son-in-law and her house owner Ghanshyam Behera.

While her son-in-law and house owner were beaten up, the miscreants took turns to rape her. The group later dumped them on the road at Badapal and fled the spot.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained four persons for interrogation. Further interrogation into the matter is underway, sources said.

Though the exact reason behind the abduction is unknown, police suspected that it was an act of revenge. Sources said Behera’s wife had hired the miscreants on the suspicion over an extra-marital affair between Behera and the victim.