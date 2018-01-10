Woman, 2 sons injured in firing by Army jawan in Jajpur

Jajpur: Three persons including a woman were injured after an Army jawan opened fire in Jajpur district of Odisha over a land dispute today.

The incident occurred at Bharatpur village under Jenapur police limits in the district.

The injured have been identified as Sujata Pradhan and her two sons Bibek Pradhan and Ranjan Pradhan.

The victims were rushed to the Dharmasala hospital in a critical condition and later were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as their health condition deteriorated.