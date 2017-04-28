New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to allow individuals to withdraw funds from their EPF account for treatment of illness without medical certificates.
EPFO’s latest move to ease the withdrawal process will benefit nearly 4 crore subscribers.
The subscribers can seek advance from the fund for treatment of illness in certain cases including hospitalisation lasting for one month or more, or major surgical operation in a hospital, or in case they are suffering from TB, leprosy, paralysis, cancer, mental derangement or heart ailment.
Earlier, the members were required to submit a certificate from a doctor of the hospital that the member or his dependent has been hospitalised or requires hospitalisation for one month or more.
Now after change in employee provident fund laws, a member would no longer be required to submit any medical certificate or document.
For medical purpose, an EPFO subscriber can withdraw up to six months of salary.