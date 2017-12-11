Wishes pour in for former President Pranab Mukherjee on his 82nd birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee today turned 82 and wishes are pouring in for the political master.

Mukherjee’s successor President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first one to extend wishes to his predecessor.

The President took to Twitter to wish ‘Pranabda’.

Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and happy life to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whom we affectionately call "Pranabda" @CitiznMukherjee #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 11, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra wished former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday and said he prayed for his long and healthy life.

Spoke to Pranab Da and wished him on his birthday. His impeccable service endears him to every Indian. I pray for Pranab Da's long and healthy life. @CitiznMukherjee — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also prayed for Mukherjee’s long life and good health.

“I always admire him for his statesmenship,” Naidu said.