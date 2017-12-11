Headlines

Wishes pour in for former President Pranab Mukherjee on his 82nd birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee today turned 82 and wishes are pouring in for the political master.

Mukherjee’s successor President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first one to extend wishes to his predecessor.

The President took to Twitter to wish ‘Pranabda’.

 

Prime Minister Narendra wished former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday and said he prayed for his long and healthy life.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also prayed for Mukherjee’s long life and good health.

“I always admire him for his statesmenship,” Naidu said.

