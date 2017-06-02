Wipro receives second threat e-mail demanding Rs 500 cr, security heightened

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Friday said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email.
In a statement the company said, “Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening e-mail…. There is no impact on the company’s operations”.
An unidentified source for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.
Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.
After that threat mail, the company had augmented security at all its office locations.