After Wipro, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra plans to lay off 1,500 employees

Bengaluru: After Infosys and Wipro, now IT firm Tech Mahindra has laid off about 1,500 employees this month as part of their annual performance appraisal process, sources said.
The move closely followed the footsteps of bigger rivals such as Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant, all of which are in the process of doing big layoffs as protectionist policies in the US and new technologies shake up the $150-billion Indian IT sector.
Tech Mahindra, the country’s fifth largest IT services provider, had 117,095 employees across 90 countries till the third quarter, which ended December 31. The company, which will announce its fourth quarter results this month, has a majority of its employees in India.