Latest News Update

After Wipro, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra plans to lay off 1,500 employees

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Tech Mahindra

Bengaluru: After Infosys and Wipro, now IT firm Tech Mahindra has laid off about 1,500 employees this month as part of their annual performance appraisal process, sources said.

The move closely followed the footsteps of bigger rivals such as Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant, all of which are in the process of doing big layoffs as protectionist policies in the US and new technologies shake up the $150-billion Indian IT sector.

Tech Mahindra, the country’s fifth largest IT services provider, had 117,095 employees across 90 countries till the third quarter, which ended December 31. The company, which will announce its fourth quarter results this month, has a majority of its employees in India.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.6K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.9K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.8K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top