Headlines

Winter Session of Parliament likely to be delayed due to elections

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Winter Session

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be delayed this year in view of the ongoing Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, sources said.

According to sources, the Winter Session is likely to be put off till campaigning ends for the last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections next month.

Normally, the Winter Session commences from mid-November and ends before Christmas. Going by precedents, the dates for the session should have been out by now as normally the members are intimated around three weeks in advance for them to file notices for questions.

According to reports, the session could be short this year and the dates would be decided once the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) meets.

So far, the CCPA has not met and there is no official word on when it will meet.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.1K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
972
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top