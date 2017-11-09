Winter Session of Parliament likely to be delayed due to elections

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be delayed this year in view of the ongoing Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, sources said.

According to sources, the Winter Session is likely to be put off till campaigning ends for the last phase of the Gujarat assembly elections next month.

Normally, the Winter Session commences from mid-November and ends before Christmas. Going by precedents, the dates for the session should have been out by now as normally the members are intimated around three weeks in advance for them to file notices for questions.

According to reports, the session could be short this year and the dates would be decided once the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) meets.

So far, the CCPA has not met and there is no official word on when it will meet.