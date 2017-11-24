Winter Session of Parliament from Dec 15 to Jan 5

Headlines

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 15 to January 5.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh today met here to decide on the dates of the Winter Session.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar confirmed that the Winter Session of Parliament will have 14 sittings and December 25 and 26 will be Christmas holidays.

Notably, the Congress had alleged that the Modi government was “avoiding” the Winter Session in view of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, and to evade a discussion on issues the Opposition wants to raise during the session: ministers’ scams, the Rafale deal, GST and demonetization etc.

However, rejecting opposition criticism that the government wants to avoid parliament before the elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the session will be held and it will be a regular session, not overlapping with the Gujarat Assembly election dates.

