Winter Session of Odisha Assembly likely to be stormy

Bhubaneswar: Winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly starting from Tuesday is likely to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner BJD on several issues while the ruling party is all set to counter members of the Opposition parties.

While Congress would target the ruling party for failing to nab culprits of Kunduli gangrape case, the BJP is all set take on the Government over incidences of frequent farmers’ suicide cases.

Clearing his party’s stand, BJP State president Basant Panda said his party would raise Government failure in assessing crop loss due to pest attack and untimely rains and increasing number of farmer suicides as the main issue. Besides, law and order and violence against women would be raised in the House, he said.

On the other hand, Rohit Pujari, BJD’s chief whip, said “The party is ready to discuss issues in the House that will be raised by the Opposition. Apart from this, the ruling party will draw the attention of the Assembly on the Centre’s failure to resolve Polavaram issue, hike of MSP for paddy and formation of Mahanadi Tribunal.”

The winter session would begin on November 28 and continue till December 30. Supplementary Budget would be presented and passed during the session.