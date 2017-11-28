Headlines

Winter Session of Odisha Assembly begins today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
winter session

Bhubaneswar: The first day of Odisha Assembly’s winter session began with a stormy note on Tuesday after Congress legislators stormed into the well of the House holding paddy plants and created uproar over farmers’ suicide cases in the state.

Following the pandemonium, Speaker Pradeep Amat adjourned the House for an hour and again extended it for half-an-hour.

As soon as the House offered customary condolences to former State Minister late Muralidhar Guru and Ex-MLA late Samay Kisku today, Congress MLAs moved near the Speaker’s podium and started shouting slogans demanding a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on massive crop loss and farmers’ suicide in the state.

Even as the Speaker urged members of Opposition parties to cooperate the house proceedings, the Congress legislators continued to shout slogans and brought the proceedings to halt. The Speaker adjourned the house till noon.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD MLAs staged demonstration infront of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of State Assembly demanding hike of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy.

