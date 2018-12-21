Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned, to meet on Dec 27

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Winter Session
6

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were again disrupted on Friday as AIADMK, TDP and Congress members protested over various issues.

The Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjoured the House for the day.

The Lower House would again meet on December 27 as there would be no session on December 24 and December 26 for Christmas.

Related Posts

Ayush minister holds talks on globalisation of traditional…

Calcutta HC halts BJP rath yatra

National Herald: Delhi HC asks AJL to vacate premises in 2…

Members from AIADMK, TDP and Congress trooped into the Well during the zero hour displaying placards and shouting slogans.

The  AIADMK members protested against proposed construction of a dam across Cauvery River.

The TDP members raised issues related to Andhra Pradesh. The Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.