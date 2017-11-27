Willing to extend Aadhaar deadlines to March 31: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend the deadline to link Aadhaar with various services to March 31, 2018.

The Supreme Court today said it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizen after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute.

The bench, also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, said only the Constitution bench will pass an interim order in the matter.

The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes.

On October 30, a bench headed by the CJI had said that a constitution bench would be constituted and Aadhaar-related matters would come up for hearing before it.

The apex court had on November 13 refused to entertain a plea challenging the linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar, saying several similar petitions were already pending before it.

Currently, the last date to link Aadhaar with bank accounts is December 31 this year while for mobile numbers, it is February 6, 2018.