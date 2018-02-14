We will win Bijepur by-poll by huge margin: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed confidence that his party will win the oncoming by-poll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency by a huge margin.

“Our development works and welfare schemes will work for us and we will win the Bijepur by-poll with a huge margin,” said Naveen while leaving for New Delhi on a four-day visit.

Patnaik further stated that he would attend a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on the upcoming men’s World Hockey Cup which is scheduled to be held in Odisha.

The Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri. “Best wishes to everyone for Shiv Ratri,” he said.

Voting for the Bijepur by-poll is scheduled on February 24 whereas counting of votes and declaration of results are on February 28.