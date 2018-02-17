‘Will quit politics if BJD loses Bijepur by-poll’

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy today asserted that his party will definitely win the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district, failing which he would quit politics.

“BJD will definitely win the Bijepur by-poll. I will quit politics if loses,” the confident Minister said while speaking to the reporters here.

Maharathy further said that the BJD is now far ahead than any other party and this will be doubled when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will go for the campaigning.

We will win the election with huge margin, added Maharathy.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s schedule for campaigning has been changed. Patnaik will campaign in Barpali on February 20 and in Bijepur and Gaisilat on February 21 which was earlier slated on 19 and 21 this month.