Will Padmavati release on December 1? Karni Sena calls for Bharat Bandh

Mumbai: Now, in more trouble for film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Rajput Karni Sena – an organisation of the upper caste Rajput community – has now called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 1 to protest against the release of the controversial movie Padmavati.
According to sources, Rajput Karni Sena issuing a stern warning if the film’s release is not stopped.
Earlier this morning, several members of Rajput Karni Sena protested in Bengaluru against the controversial film and pressed for a ban on it.
In view of the controversy surrounding the movie, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier cleared the air over the rumoured romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in his magnum opus ‘Padmavati’, saying there was no such sequence in the film.
He further said that his team made the period drama with complete honesty and it is a tribute to Rani Padmavati’s courage.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.
The movie is slated to release on December 1.