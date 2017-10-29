Will have no alliance, direct or indirect, says Naveen at Lit Fest

Bhubaneswar: The first session of day 2 of the 6th edition of Odisha Literary Festival 2017 ended on a perfect note as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again ruled out the speculations of possible alliance between BJD and Congress by saying that we will have no alliance, direct or indirect and claimed that his party is confident of defeating the BJP alone.

Replying to a query over the possible alliance with Congress, Naveen said, “We will have no alliance, direct or indirect. We are confident of defeating them (BJP) alone.”

“I think our work for the people will give us another chance to serve people one more time in 2019”, said the CM.

When asked about BJP’s claim of acquiring 120 seats in the 2019 assembly polls, Naveen replied, “I don’t want to take any numbers but our work will give us a comfortable victory”.

Besides, Naveen also addressed the event and congratulated the organizers for enabling sharing of ideas, emotions and thoughts among some of the finest minds.

Addressing the literary festival, Naveen said, “Literature is a part of our identity. It is reflective of our heritage and culture. Odia has a long history of continuity and received classical status.”

“Lit-fests such as this provide an interface of writers with readers. It would also encourage writers among the newer generations. This has captured varied themes from storytelling to food writing, cinema and the future of young Odia”.