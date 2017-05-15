Will come out with a law if triple talaq held invalid: AG to SC

New Delhi: The government today told the Supreme Court that it will come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if triple talaq is held invalid and unconstitutional by the court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar “If the practice of instant divorce (triple talaq) is struck down by the court, then Centre will bring a law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community.”

Rohatgi’s submission came when the court asked him what are the remedies for a Muslim man to come out of a marriage if such practices are struck down.

Earlier in the day, the apex court bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, said it was keeping open the issues of practice of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ among Muslims for adjudication in future, as the Centre insisted on judicial deliberations on these aspects as well.

“It may not be possible to deal with all the three issues in the limited time we have. We will keep them pending for future,” the bench said.