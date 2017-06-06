Will cheer for Indian team in all matches, says Vijay Mallya

Latest News Update

New Delhi: Lashing out at the Indian Government and the media, absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya spoke out on his sensational coverage on his presence at India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday in Birmingham, UK and announced that he intends to attend all future matches to cheer the Indian team.

“Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team,” Mallya said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

While there were many renowned persons in attendance at the highly-anticipated match, it was a photo of Mallya in the VIP stand at Edgbaston stadium that was widely reported by both TV and print media.

Pictures shared widely on social media showed the owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines sitting in the stands wearing a white coat. In an another photo, also shared on social media, Mallya was seen along with Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Mallya, who owes Indian banks Rs 6,963 crore (Rs 9,000 crore with interest), is wanted in India for cases relating to foreign exchange violation, debt recovery and embezzlement.

 

