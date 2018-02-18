Wild tusker vacates park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a huge relief to denizens of Khandagiri and nearby localities, the forest officials have finally managed to drive away the elephant on Saturday night that had been camping inside Jayadev Vatika for the last two days.

The pachyderm had had triggered panic after straying into the park on Friday that had earlier sneaked into horticulture farm of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Wednesday.

The elephant crossed the city limits via Ghatikia and Shyampur Nuagaon and its movement is closely being monitored, forest officials informed.

Three persons were injured while trying to drive away the elephant from Jayadev Vatika.